Two members of Anil Dujana gang arrested in extortion case

Two members of Anil Dujana gang were arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to extort money from a mobile shop dealer by threatening him, police said. The accused -- Amit (30) and Saroj Yadav (19) were nabbed from an industrial area of Mandoli in northeast Delhi following a raid, they said.

One country-made pistol and the vehicle used in the crime has been recovered, police said. On Thursday at around 9 PM, a mobile dealer of Nand Nagri area received an extortion call demanding Rs 50 lakh. After about half-an-hour, two persons came on a motorcycle and fired five rounds at the mobile dealer's shop in order to create fear, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera. Interrogation revealed the two accused met gangster Anil Dujana on September 12 at Surjapur court where Dujana gave them a message with a contact number of the mobile dealer and asked them to demand ransom so as to expand the gang's network in Delhi, the officer said.

Following the advice, the two committed the act and were planning to demand ransom again, the officer added. The phones used for making calls were also found to be stolen.

Amit has been working for Dujana since 2014 and has previous criminal involvements in cases of murder, attempt to murder and arms act. He had killed one person named Rahul in 2014 to take revenge of murder of Dujana's brother, the police said. Yadav also has previous criminal involvement. He met Dujana in Kasna Jail in 2016 and since then he has been working for the gang, they added.

