Royal Thai Navy Ship arrives in India for Indo-Thai CORPAT

"Royal Thai Navy Ship HTMS Kraburi, a guided missile frigate commanded by Capt Bunpot Jaibunjong and a naval maritime Dornier aircraft of the 3rd Naval Area Command, Royal Thailand Navy, arrived in Port Blair on Friday for the closing ceremony of the 28th cycle of the Indo-Thailand Coordinated Patrol," officials said. Commodore R Vinod Kumar, officiating Naval Component Commander, Andaman & Nicobar Command, welcomed the RTN delegation led by Rear Admiral Wittanarat Gajaseni, Deputy Commander, 3rd Naval Area Command.

The Planning Conference for the CORPAT was conducted on September 5 at Phuket, Thailand. INS Kesari, an amphibious landing ship tank (Large), commanded by Commander Mukesh Tayal, along with Indian Naval Maritime Patrol Dornier aircraft, participated in the CORPAT from the Indian Navy.

During the sea phase of the CORPAT from September 6-12, units of both the navies undertook coordinated maritime patrolling in their respective sectors of the International Maritime Boundary Line, the Navy said in a statement here. The 28th cycle of Indo-Thai CORPAT seeks to underscore India's peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly and harmonious countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain and to strengthen existing bonds between India and Thailand.

