Two men arrested for targeting passengers at railway stations

Delhi Railway Police have arrested two men for allegedly targeting passengers at railway stations and snatching their valuables, police said on Friday. The accused, Bablu (22) and Suraj (22), were nabbed from Okhla Railway Station, they said.

On September 9, Deepak Shukla, a resident of Kota, Rajasthan was travelling by Indore-Nizamuddin Intercity Express Train. Around 7 AM, when he was standing near washroom of general coach and the train arrived near Okhla Railway Station, one boy snatched his gold chain and jumped from slow moving train, police said. Shukla tried to catch him and in the process he also fell from the train and sustained injuries, a senior police officer said.

When he fell down, another boy picked his mobile phone and run away from the spot, the officer said. The victim was admitted in a private hospital where doctors had to amputate his both the legs, the officer added.

The snatched gold chain and US Dollar kept as souvenir in mobile phone cover have also been recovered, the police said.

