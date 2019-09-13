Andhra, Telangana CMs condole BN Yugandhar's demise

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed their grief over the demise of former bureaucrat BN Yugandhar, who passed away at the age of 80. Rao, popularly known as KCR, described Yugandhar as a "sincere and honest officer".

"Hon'ble CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has expressed condolences over the demise of former senior IAS officer in the united Andhra Pradesh State, Sri BN Yugandhar. CM said Sri Yugandhar was a sincere, honest officer who was known for his simplicity," the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet. "CM also recalled the services rendered by Sri Yugandhar. CM has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family especially Sri Yugandhar's son and @Microsoft CEO Sri @SatyaNadella," it said in a follow-up tweet.

Reddy, on the other hand, called Yugandhar as an "acclaimed civil servant". "Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of Sri BN Yugandhar, an acclaimed civil servant and father of Sri Satya Nadella (CEO - Microsoft). The Chief Minister conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members," Andhra Pradesh CMO tweeted.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu recalled Yugandhar and lauded him for bringing many reforms in rural development. "TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise of BN Yugandhar, former senior IAS officer and father of Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft. He lauded the services of BN Yugandhar in bringing many reforms in rural development," a statement said.

"Chandrababu Naidu recalled the efforts of Yugandhar in developing water sheds. The TDP chief conveyed his condolences to the family of the bereaved," it added. A 1962 IAS-batch officer, Yugandhar served as a member of the Planning Commission from 2004 to 2009.

He acted as Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. Yugandhar served in the Prime Minister's Office during the tenure of the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in the 1990s.

The former bureaucrat also held the post of secretary in the Rural Development Ministry. (ANI)

