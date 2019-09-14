Man shot dead in Ludhiana shopping mall

A 42-year-old man was shot dead when an unidentified person opened fire at him following an altercation in a shopping mall here, police said on Saturday. Daljit Singh succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, they said.

The incident took place at a restaurant in the mall on Friday night when an argument broke out between Singh and the accused over some issue, the police said. They said the matter is being probed.

