Foreigner held at IGI for smuggling gold worth over Rs 20 cr

A Turkmenistan national was arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling gold worth over Rs 20 lakh, Customs officials said on Saturday. The passenger, who arrived at T-3, IGI Airport on Wednesday from the central Asian country’s capital city Ashkabad, was intercepted by the Customs officers after he had crossed the Green Channel.

A personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of assorted type of gold weighing 948 grams having a tariff value of Rs 20,89,797. The gold was seized and the person arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

He also accepted to have smuggled gold in his previous two visits.

