Woman burnt to death by husband in west Delhi

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area, police said on Saturday. Poonam succumbed to her injuries in Safdarjung Hospital on Friday at around 11:30 PM after being burnt on Monday by her husband who "doused her with kerosene", they said.

Earlier, she was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital. According to the police, the SDM Patel Nagar has recorded her statement at the Safdarjung hospital and on his direction, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Khyala police station.

