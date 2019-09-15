Man arrested for shooting at woman while trying to stop husband-wife fight

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman when she tried to stop a fight between him and his wife in outer Delhi's Narela area, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Javed, was nabbed from Smriti Van area of Narela, and one loaded country-made pistol used in the crime was seized from him, they said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and is reported to be out of danger, police said. Javed, who used to supply bread to shops, was previously involved in six cases and has been declared a 'bad character' by the Narela police station, they said.

According to police, Rachna, a neighbor, was shot around 10 pm on Friday when she was in her balcony on the third floor and tried to stop the quarrel between the couple on the first floor of the building in Narela's Sector B2. On Thursday, Javed left his wife at her parent's house but returned to bring her back forcibly, following which his wife refused, leading to a quarrel between them, a senior police officer said.

Rachna intervened to stop the fight but Javed allegedly shot her and ran away, he added. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, police said.

Javed got married three years ago and has an eight-month-old daughter, they added.

