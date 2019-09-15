Three children drowned in Bihar

Three minor children drowned after their mother jumped into a pond with them in Bihar's East Champaran district on Sunday, police said. The woman, however, is still missing, they said.

The incident occurred in Ekdari village under the jurisdiction of Chhauradano police station in which three minor children drowned while their mother is still missing, Chhauradano police station SHO Prabhakar Pathak said. The deceased have been identified as Nita Kumari (8), Roshni Kumari (5) and Archana Kumari (3), the SHO said adding that three minors were the daughters of Gauri Shankar Yadav, a resident of Ekdari village.

Divers have been pressed into service to find out the mother's body, he said. The incident occurred around 100 meters away from the deceased's house. The reason behind the incident could not be known so far, he said adding that police are investigating the matter.

All the three bodies have been sent to Motihari Sadar hospital for post-mortem, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)