Deeply pained at loss of lives in AP boat tragedy: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a boat capsize in Andhra Pradesh. "The loss of lives due to capsizing of a boat in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh is very unfortunate. I am deeply pained," he tweeted.

At least 12 people drowned after a boat carrying them to a tourist spot capsized in the swollen Godavari river, officials said. Seventeen others were rescued. "My thoughts are with families of those who have lost their loved ones. May god give the bereaved families strength to withstand this tragic loss," Shah said.

The boat was carrying around 60 people, including nine crew members, and a search was on for others. They had gone on a tour to see Papikondalu hills near the Godavari river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)