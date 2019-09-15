Women weavers have to play an important role in boosting

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Sunday that women weavers of the state will have to play an important role in boosting the Indian economy. The chief minister inaugurated a handloom cluster project in Dibrugarh.

Sonowal said Assamese women weavers will have to enhance their output using the latest technology and science. He said Mahatma Gandhi had said that "weavers of Assam weave dreams in their loom.

The dignity of the weavers of Assam and their creation has received a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the Assamese gamocha (scarf) on various occasions, Sonowal said. The state government would also set up Handloom Cluster development centers at Sivasagar, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Golaghat, and Lakhimpur.

