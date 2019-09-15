'Cauvery calling' campaign not for present, but for future:

Founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, on Sunday said the 'Cauvery Calling' movement launched by him was not for the present but for the future of people and farmers. Sadhguru, who arrived here as part of a bike rally called on Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at her office here.

During a meeting with Bedi and officials, he said 'Cauvery Calling' was a movement not for the present but for the future of the people, farmers and the government. It is a solution to put enough organic content back into the soil, an official release quoted him as saying.

Sadhguru also said, "it is time for us to regain the organic richness of the soil through agro forestry that was practised by our farmers to prevent salinity." Lt Governor assured Sadhguru that her office would convey his message to the officials and the publicfor water conservation by transforming agriculture into agro forestry. The Sadhguru planted a sapling on the precincts of the Raj Nivas before Bedi flagged off the rally.

The Isha Foundation had in July formally launched its "Cauvery Calling" campaign aimed at covering 28 districts in the river basin in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to create awareness about agro forestry model..

