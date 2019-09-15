Gym ransacked, set on fire in Thane

A gymnasium in Kasarvadavli areaof Thane city was ransacked and set on fire on Sunday morningby unidentified persons, police said

The incident happened at around 11:30am and theaccused also disconnected the gymnasium's CCTV network andtook away the digital video recorder, an official said

"The fire brigade doused the blaze quickly. There areno reports of injuries but fitness equipment was destroyed. Weare in the process of registering a case," he added.

