Representatives of Left students organisations met Governor

Representatives of 12 Left students and youth organisations met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday and apprised him over Fridays lathicharge by the police on their colleagues during a rally to the state secretariat demanding employment. "We met the Governor today and briefed him about the police atrocities in which even women were beaten up. The Governor expressed deep concern over the attack on the students and youth activists. He has further assured the representatives that he will personally look into this matter," Mayukh Biswas SFI state general secretary said after the meeting.

"We have submitted to the Governor a written document and several photographs showing the police lathicharge also," he said adding that the meeting lasted for over an hour. Clashes broke out in Howrah on Friday between the police and the Left Front activists, who were marching towards the state secretariat, demanding employment for the youth.

Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Thursday took out a rally from Singur, the venue of the abandoned Tata Nano car plant, demanding jobs for the youth of the state. The rally was scheduled to culminate at the state secretariat on Friday afternoon, but was stopped near Mullick Ghat in Howrah, 5 km away..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)