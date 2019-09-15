International Development News
Development News Edition
Two Navy helicopters to join search ops to trace those missing in AP boat tragedy

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 15-09-2019 23:45 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Two Navy helicopters from Indian Naval Station Dega will join the search operation to trace those missing in a boat accident in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh which claimed eight lives, the Navy said on Sunday. A private boat carrying around 60 tourists capsized in the swollen river, leaving eight people dead and 25 others missing.

"Based on request from state administration #IndianNavy Dornier along with IN diving team, Gemini boat and associated equipment deployed from #NavalAirStation, #INSDega to join #SearchOperation for missing personnel from capsized tourist boat in #GodavariRiver #Devipatnam," the Navy tweeted. "Additionally, with first light on Monday morning, two #IndianNavy helicopters from #INSDega will join #GodavariRiver #Devipatnam #SearchOperations along with @NDRFHQ , #SDRF & civil authorities," it said.

COUNTRY : India
