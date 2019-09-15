Two Navy helicopters to join search ops to trace those missing in AP boat tragedy

Two Navy helicopters from Indian Naval Station Dega will join the search operation to trace those missing in a boat accident in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh which claimed eight lives, the Navy said on Sunday. A private boat carrying around 60 tourists capsized in the swollen river, leaving eight people dead and 25 others missing.

"Based on request from state administration #IndianNavy Dornier along with IN diving team, Gemini boat and associated equipment deployed from #NavalAirStation, #INSDega to join #SearchOperation for missing personnel from capsized tourist boat in #GodavariRiver #Devipatnam," the Navy tweeted. "Additionally, with first light on Monday morning, two #IndianNavy helicopters from #INSDega will join #GodavariRiver #Devipatnam #SearchOperations along with @NDRFHQ , #SDRF & civil authorities," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)