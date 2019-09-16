2 dead as bus overturns

Two people died and 20 were injured when a bus in which they were traveling overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said on Monday. The bus, on way to New Delhi from Bihar, overturned on a national highway near Dariyabad bridge in Ram Sanehi Ghat area on Sunday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Ratan and Mohd Shahid. The injured were admitted to a community health center, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

