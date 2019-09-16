Godavari boat capsize: 9 bodies retrieved, 27 passengers rescued, 24 still missing

Nine bodies have been retrieved so far in the Sunday afternoon boat capsize incident in Godavari River, in which 24 people are still reported missing, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) APO and Tahsildar Devipatnam said on Monday. The bodies have been sent for a post mortem at the Government General Hospital Rajahmundry.

In a major tragedy, 11 people died on Sunday afternoon when a tourist boat carrying 61 persons onboard capsized near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said. A total of 27 passengers have been rescued sp far the situational report by the ITDA said today. Out of these 16 under treatment at an area hospital, Rampachodavaram and shifted to a government hospital at Rajahmundry for further treatment and trauma counselling.

Remaining 11 are being brought to the area hospital, the report stated. The search operation for the missing person is continuing in which six fire teams from East and West Godavari Districts with eight IR boats, 12 aska lights and satellite phone are engaged in search and rescue operations.

According to the update provided by Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management (APSDM), two NDRF and three SDRF have been deployed to the spot and are engaged in rescue operations with all necessary rescue and communication equipment. The deep diver's team of the Indian Navy has also started the rescue operations. Two Navy and one ONGC chopper are present into service for search operations.

Meanwhile, a specialized deep diver's team with "Side Scan Sonar" equipment from Uttarakhand has also reached in state and expected to reach the spot with a team of six experts of Uttarakhand, National Disaster Response Force (SDRF). All the arrangements are made by the district administration for the stay of rescued persons at Lahspin Hotel a 3 Star accommodation, for post-medical treatment and trauma counselling, till they are safely escorted to their respective places. (ANI)

Also Read: 8 bus passengers killed following explosion in central Mali

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)