Heavy rains cause losses of Rs 10,000 crore in MP

Losses due to excessive rainfall and floods in Madhya Pradesh in the last few days amount to Rs 10,000 crore, according to state Chief Secretary Sudhiranjan Mohanty. Of this, losses to the tune of Rs 8,000 have been on account of damage to agriculture crops and the rest Rs 2,000 crore on account of damage to houses and other property.

"Efforts are on to tackle the situation that arose because of heavy rainfall in Neemuch, Mandsaur and other nearby areas," Mohanty told a press gathering on Monday. A team from the central government would arrive in the state on September 19 and 20 for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation. The estimates of losses would be submitted to the team by the different departments of the state government.

Due to incessant rains in Mandsaur district, several houses were damaged and some houses collapsed in the area on September 14. Earlier, authorities evacuated people living in low lying areas of Mandsaur to safer places. (ANI)

