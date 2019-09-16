Trades stage protest over killing of soda factory owner in Mathura

Businessmen and traders demonstrated for nearly two hours at a busy intersection here on Monday, bringing traffic to a grinding halt, to demand the immediate arrest of those involved in the murder of a soda factory owner. The body of Dinesh Gupta was found in his factory near Mukund Vihar area in the city on Sunday night after his family members informed police that he left home in the afternoon but did not return.

The protesters shut shops and blocked the busy Holigate intersection on Monday demanding that the assailants be nabbed soon. After body of the trader was discovered, Superintendent of Police (Security) Gyanendra Kumar had announced formation of five teams to arrest the culprits.

Kumar added that the night watchman had been detained for interrogation and further investigation was underway.

