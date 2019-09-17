Naveen Patnaik wishes PM Modi on his 69th birthday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Patnaik prayed for Modi's long and healthy life on the occasion.

"Warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with a long and healthy life," the chief minister tweeted. Patnaik's party - the Biju Janata Dal also greeted the prime minister on his 69th birthday.

"Let Lord Jagannath bless the prime minister with good health, happiness and long life," the party posted on its Twitter handle, tagging Modi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)