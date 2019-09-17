DRDO, Air Force successfully test-fire 'Astra' missile

Air-to-Air missile 'Astra' was successfully flight-tested by the Defence Research Development Organisation and the Air Force on Tuesday off the Odisha coast, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. The missile was launched from Su-30 MKI as a part of user trials.

The live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of first indigenous air-to-air missile, the statement added. "The mission profile was executed in a text book manner. Various Radars, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Sensors tracked the missile and confirmed its engagement with target," it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and Air Force teams for the successful test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)