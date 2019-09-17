Odisha to ban plastic in all urban areas from Gandhi Jayanti

The Odisha government has decided to impose a ban on the use of plastic in all the urban areas of the state from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, state Forest and Environment Minister B K Arukha said on Tuesday. The ban on the use of plastic is in place in six cities of the state -- Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Puri.

The minister said the use of polythene carry bags of any shape, thickness and size excluding those that are compostable will be prohibited in all the urban areas. Polyethylene Terephthalate bottles of less than 200 ml capacity, single-use disposable cutleries made of thermocol (polystyrene), polyurethane and similar products will also be banned, he said.

Arukha said the department had invited suggestions or objections to the rule from the public for consideration within 15 days from the date of publication of an order in this regard on September 10..

