Andhra Pradesh: Floodwaters enter Mahanandiswara Swamy temple

Following an incessant rainfall, Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river here on Tuesday.

The floodwaters entered the temple premises when the river Kundu started overflowing owing to a continuous downpour. It has been raining relentlessly since yesterday.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with a minimum temperature of 23 degrees and a maximum of 33 degrees, the region is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)