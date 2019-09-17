International Development News
Andhra Pradesh: Floodwaters enter Mahanandiswara Swamy temple

Following an incessant rainfall, Mahanandiswara Swamy temple here got flooded by an overflowing Kundu river here on Tuesday.

ANI Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh)
Updated: 17-09-2019 21:20 IST
A view of Mahanandiswara Swamy temple, which is submerged in the flood water on Tuesday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

The floodwaters entered the temple premises when the river Kundu started overflowing owing to a continuous downpour. It has been raining relentlessly since yesterday.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with a minimum temperature of 23 degrees and a maximum of 33 degrees, the region is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
