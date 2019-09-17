5 migrant laborers from MP found dead in under-construction house in Haryana

Five members of a family, all migrant laborers from Madhya Pradesh, were found dead in an under-construction house in Haryana's Jhajjar city on Tuesday, police said. The bodies of the five, including a woman and a teenage girl, were found lying in a poll of blood inside a room on the first floor of the house, they said.

The police reached the spot on Tuesday evening after they were informed about the incident by one of their relatives who had gone to meet them, Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said. As the workers had an off due to "Vishwakarma Day", no one noticed their absence during the day.

The SP said that all the five were hacked to death using a sharp-edged weapon and the victims were inflicted head injuries. "We have registered a murder case and further investigations were under progress. As per preliminary investigations, it appears that the family may be having some old enmity with someone. However, further investigations will throw light on this," he said.

He said according to the statement given to the police by the contractor of the under-construction house, he had paid the victims about Rs 40,000 a few days ago. They had deposited most of the cash in their bank accounts and therefore, loot motive behind the crime was virtually ruled out.

Kumar said call details of the victims will also be scrutinized to gather any possible clue about the accused.

