A woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter in South Goa's Betalbhatim village, police said. A Colva police station official said Azia Avis Rodrigues smothered her daughter to death as she was "frustrated in life".

Further probe is underway, a police spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)