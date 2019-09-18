Class 11 student thrashed by seniors in Odisha's Sambalpur, FIR lodged

A class 11 student of a private residential college in Sambalpur was allegedly thrashed by four seniors on September 14, police said. The family of the student has claimed that their son was beaten with steel rods and iron and when he was admitted to a hospital they were not informed about his condition.

However, Superintendent of Police Vishal Singh said that it does not seem to be a case of ragging. "We are giving top priority to the case. As per the law, we will take the action against the culprits. We found that Class 12 students are involved. It is a sensitive issue. We will cover all angles," he said. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

