Rane meets Irani, seeks 2 fast track courts for abuse cases

Goa minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday met Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani in New Delhi and requested her to sanction two fast track courts in the coastal state to facilitate speedy justice in cases of sexual abuse of children. Rane, who holds charge of the women and child development department in Goa, said he also discussed with the Union minister the status of various welfare schemes, the universal women helpline and utilisation of the Nirbhaya Fund in the state.

"I have requested her to sanction two fast track courts in Goa for speedy justice in cases of child sexual abuse and for approval of additional 100 'anganwadis' (state- run women and children care centres) in the state," he said. They also had a discussion on steps required to achieveeconomic growth for rural women entrepreneurs, their livelihood and market linkages, he said.

Rane also briefed Irani on the activities undertaken by the state officials to celebrate the 'National Nutrition Month' and the steps taken to bring down the infant mortality rate in the state..

