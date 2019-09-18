Maharashtra: Suicide bid by two teachers at state secretariat

Two teachers seeking funds for'divyang' schools attempted suicide by jumping off the secondfloor of Mantralaya, the state secretariat building in southMumbai on Wednesday, police said

They were saved as they fell in the safety netinstalled in the state secretariat, police said

They had come to Mantralaya as members of a delegationof teachers demanding grants for the schools, an officialsaid, adding both have been detained by police and are beinginterrogated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)