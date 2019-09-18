Top RPF official reviews security arrangements in Rly stations across Ker Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 18 (PTI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director General, Arun Kumar on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements in Railway stations and trains across Kerala. The official, who was on a two-day visit to the state, chaired a conference of RPF personnel in which around 160 members from different ranks participated, a Railway press release said.

During the meeting, he reviewed security arrangements in Railway stations and trains across the state, the crime pattern and ways to provide better security to passengers, especially women. The DG also reviewed the security plan devised for Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam Railway stations to provide enhanced security comprising revamping existing CCTV systems by providing IP-based camera, restricting entry and exit to the stations, providing boundary walls, watch towers, morchas and regulating traffic.

Later talking to reporters, he explained the various drives being organised by RPF on a pan-India basis against touting, sale of spurious water in stations and trains, leased SLR checking and unauthorised parking of vehicles in Railway stations for prolonged periods. The innovative measures adopted in Thiruvananthapuram division for providing better security like stand alone solar powered cameras, IP-based cameras, etc were appreciated by the DG.

He said a thorough analysis was being done on the increasing deaths on railway tracks and that suitable measures would be taken to prevent the same. Modern security gadgets like body worn camera, CCTV cameras in trains, providing alert provision in 182 Helpline are being implemented, he said.

In order to enhance the security, 100 new posts would be created in Southern Railway apart from filling the existing vacancies, he said. A dedicated commando battalion "CORAS" (Commandos for railway security) has been created in RPF for exclusively dealing with Naxals/extremists and other high-risk areas.

Around 10,000 RPF constables, including 4000 women, would be recruited to provide better security to women passengers. Recently the power to search and seize narcotic substances has been entrusted to RPF.

He said in order to empower RPF, amendments were being made in the Railways Act to register and investigate offences like theft of passenger's belongings, drugging, crime against women passengers and e-ticket touting..

