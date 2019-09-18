RSS chief inaugurates Krishna temple in Solan

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated a Krishna temple at Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday. Addressing an event on the occasion, Bhagwat said that different religious faiths and the RSS both work to unite the society and serve the people.

"RSS always respects the people who are involved in promoting culture and knowledge. This is the only reason I have come among the saints to dedicate this temple to the public," he told the gathering. Highlighting the need for discipline in human life, Bhagwat said people working towards national building should be accorded due respect.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was also present at the event, welcomed Bhagwat and said that his arrival in the state was a "pleasant moment for people of Himachal Pradesh". Thakur expressed hope that the temple will help people in the promotion of "principles" related to life and culture.

Bhagwat interacted with several scholars and intellectuals at Himachal Pradesh Horticulture University, Nauni, after the inauguration. State BJP president Satpal Satti was also present during Bhagwat's interaction with the scholars. (ANI)

