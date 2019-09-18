Pune police on Wednesday filed an FIR against a PUC centre here for issuing the pollution check tag for a car which was shown as being owned by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The vehicle is not owned by the senior BJP leader but his name was used to obtain the Pollution Under Control tag, an official said.

The tag was obtained as part of a sting operation by a media group to show how easy it is to get a PUC certificate, he said. A similar case was filed against another PUC centre in nearby Bhosri, the official said. There were reports that fake PUC tags were given in Nagpur and Chandrapur also to vehicles shown as belonging to Gadkari.

In all these incidents, the vehicles were not produced at the PUC centres as mandated by law, the official said..

