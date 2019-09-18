Delhi Police's 'Tatpar' app launched to facilitate delivery of citizen-centric services

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday launched 'Tatpar' app, developed by the Delhi Police, which is a one-stop destination for access to over 50 citizen-centric services, police said. Delhi Police Commissioner Amnulya Patnaik and other senior government and police officials were present at the launch which took place at at the India Gate, they said.

According to police, over the last three years various units of Delhi Police developed web and mobile-based applications to facilitate delivery of citizen-centric services. These applications, however, were required to be installed separately by the intending user, and further, in order to access the web-based service delivery portals, the correct URL was required to be remembered, a senior police official said.

"The app amalgamates all the websites and mobile applications of Delhi Police, and over 50 services which can now be accessed with a single touch in the app," the official said. Through the app, citizens can navigate to their nearest police station, traffic pit and prepaid taxi booth. On a single touch, the user will be provided with the directions as well as the complete contact details of the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) of a police station, the official added.

Another highlight of the app is the SOS button which is provided on the home screen. It enables the user to place a call on an emergency contact number (SOS) of their choice or reach out to the Police Control Room (PCR) at 100 with a single touch, the police said.

The android version of Tatpar app is ready for launch and the iOS and bilingual versions of the same are under development and will be released for public use in the near future, they added.

