Tent in forest area causes panic; fear of naxals allayed

PTI Bengaluru
Updated: 19-09-2019 15:25 IST
An abandoned tent found in a forest area near a village in Kollur, Udupi district, created a scare among the local people who suspected naxalite presence and informed forest officials, police said. Police personnel, who were alerted by the forest officials, visited the area on Wednesday and examined the tent.

They could only find vessels for cooking, boxes of vermilion and ash, a dhoti and a kurta and later clarified that it might have been used by spiritualists who come there for meditation. Locals noticed the tent on Monday in the reserve forest region of Dali Madibare, the police said.

On getting information, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganesh M Hegde from the anti-naxal force (ANF) camp reached the spot and police and forest officials combed the area. Police later made it clear that the tarpaulin tent has no links with the naxals.

The place is close to the local residential area, where there is always movement of people to collect firewood and grass, they said. The spot is also on the way to Arasinagundi Falls frequented by tourists, they said.

It is quite improbable that naxalites would have erected the tent as no naxal activity has been reported in Kollur since 2008, the police said. However, the forest region would be closely watched, they added..

COUNTRY : India
