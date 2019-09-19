Indore: Police bust blackmailing syndicate, recover Rs 14.17 lakh cash

The city police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended a blackmailing syndicate connected with honey trapping here. Addressing media persons, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said: "Five women and one man have been arrested in this regard. There is a possibility that more people would be involved in this syndicate. We will arrest also them soon."

The investigation was initiated after a first information report (FIR) was lodged at Palasia police station based on the complaint of a municipal corporation officer, which stated that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. Police have also seized Rs 14.17 lakh cash, laptop, and mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

"We have seized the technical gadgets of the gang members. These are being sent to the Forensic Department for further examination. The contents of the said gadgets will help in processing the actual information related to the videos, which were used for blackmailing," she added. (ANI)

