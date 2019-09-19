Bengal governor leaves JU with minister Babul Supriyo

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar left Jadavpur University campus late Thursday evening with Union Minister Babul Supriyo after facing students demonstration for about an hour. The governor had rushed to the university after taking strong note of the sordid incident of the minister being allegedly heckled, shown black flags and prevented from leaving the premises by a section of its students, hailing from leftist unions and some from TMC students wing.

The protesting students of the university staged demonstration before the governor as he tried to leave campus with Supriyo. The agitating students ended the blockade after the police and the university teachers pursuaded them and the governor left the place with the minister in his car..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)