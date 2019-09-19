Rs 480 cr commercial land reclaimed, encroachment razed: Noida Authority

A commercial plot here measuring 30,000 sq metres and valued at approximately Rs 480 crore was cleared of encroachment and reclaimed by the Noida Authority, officials said on Thursday. The reclaimed land is located in the A block of the industrial Sector 63, the officials said.

Around 120-130 shanties had come up illegally on the land but were razed down in presence of police officials, according to an official statement. "The land is notified area belonging to the Noida Authority. The encroachment was removed on instructions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari. It is a commercial land measuring 30,000 sq metres and valued at Rs 480 crore,” it stated.

The authority said it also got removed 40-50 illegal hoardings and advertisements which had come up in Sector 63. On Tuesday, the authority had reclaimed possession on a plot in Baghel Begumpur village measuring over 3,500 sq metres and valued at Rs 35 crore approximately after razing down illegal construction on it.

On Monday, it had reclaimed possession of two land plots measuring over 20,000 sq metres and valued together at Rs 317 crore after clearing encroachment on it, officials said.

