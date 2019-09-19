2 Pardhi gang members held after police encounter in Noida

Two members of the notorious Pardhi gang were arrested here on Thursday night after an exchange of fire with the police, officials said. The two got injured during the gunfight that took place under Sector 49 police station limits around 10.15 pm, they said.

"The accused Pardhi gang members were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on their arrest. They were involved in loots, dacoity and theft in houses in societies. They were wanted in several such cases of various districts in Uttar Pradesh,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said. “They were also wanted in various states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. They have a long criminal history which goes beyond a dozen cases,” Krishna added. Further details were awaited.

