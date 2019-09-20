UP CM accuses previous govt of neglecting Bundelkhand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the previous governments of neglecting Bundelkhand, saying they had no interest in the development of the region. Addressing a public rally in Sumerpur town for the upcoming Assembly byelection on September 23, Adityanath said the successive SP BSP and Congress governments showed no interest in the development of the Bundelkhand region, which has been facing utter neglect since the Independence.

"On the contrary, they cheated the residents. But with the BJP at the helm all the problems will now vanish ," he said. The previous governments did not pay any attention to the development works here. Bundelkhand has been a victim of neglect for centuries but when our government came to power, a plan was made to initiate several development works on priority basis, the chief minister said

He elaborated on the major development, including revamping of defence corridor and expressway, that will take place in the region. "Soon the defence corridor and the expressway are going to be revamped Bundelkhand. The guns made in the defence corridor of Bundelkhand will help in giving a befitting reply to the enemies," he said.

He said the government has made several schemes for the development of Bundelkhand. "In this sequence, a defence corridor is being established here, in which in addition to artillery, fighter aircraft will also be built which will prove to be the biggest help in the path of development," Adityanath said.

He said the BJP government in the state was giving priority to good governance, security and development works, instead of casteism and nepotism. The government decided that defence corridors and expressways would be constructed here. With the commencement of these projects, the youth of this place will not only get employment but also will be able to join the Army," he said.

Referring to 'Anna Pratha' ( the practice of farmers freeing their cows to graze in open fields in times of scarcity of water and fodder) prevailing in Bundelkhand region, he said the state government has taken steps to provide a relief and for this Rs 900 per month is being given for rearing cattle. He said there is a plan to lay the foundation stone of these schemes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi within the next two months.

Mentioning the Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi Yojana, he said, "Every farmer of Bundelkhand is the beneficiary of this scheme and all farmers will get the full benefit." Enumerating the achievements of his government in over two year, he said the development that had taken place in his tenure was never seen before in the last 15 years.

In order to solve the acute water shortage in Bundelkhand, the state government has started 'Ghar Ghar Pipeline' project and Rs 9,000 crore has been allotted for this project. Under this scheme, pure drinking water will be soon provided to all households, he added.

