2 Pardhi gang members held after police encounter in Noida

Two members of the notorious Pardhi gang were arrested here on Thursday night after an exchange of fire with police, officials said. The two got bullet injuries on their legs during the gunfight that took place on FNG road in the city under Sector 49 police station limits around 10.15 pm, they said.

"The accused Pardhi gang members were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their arrest. They were involved in loots, dacoity and theft in houses in societies and were wanted in several such cases of various districts in Uttar Pradesh," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said. The accused were identified as Narendra Pardhi, a native of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, and Rajesh alias Mohan Pardhi, from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, he said.

"Both of them got shot on their legs and were rushed to a hospital," Krishna added. The duo was also wanted in various states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. They have a long criminal history which goes beyond a dozen cases, he said. Two illegal firearms along with ammunition were seized from them, police said.

They were recently wanted in criminal cases lodged at two police stations in Noida – Sector 49 and Phase 2, besides one case in adjoining Hapur district, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)