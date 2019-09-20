Local train hits buffer at Jassidih station; none hurt

An EMU local hit the buffer of a platform at Jassidih railway station in Jharkhand on Friday, a senior Railway official said. No passenger or any other person on the platform suffered injury, Jassidih Station Master S K Mandal said.

The driver was also unhurt, he said. The UP Baidyanath Dham-Jassidih local hit the buffer of platform 4 in Jassidih station at 9.50 am, he said.

"A train is supposed to stop four to five metres before the buffer but it overshot and hit the buffer. "A team from Asansol Railway Division is coming to Jassidih to investigate the incident," Mandal said.

The distance between Baidyanath Dham and Jassidih railway stations in Deoghar district is about 7 km..

