Motorcyclist dies after being hit by train

An unidentified man died on Friday after coming under the wheels of East Coast Express at Santragachi, while crossing the tracks on a motorbike, a South Eastern Railway official said here. The motorbike rider was using an unauthorised pathway to cross the tracks, when the accident happened, the official said.

The man and the motorbike went under the wheels of the Hyderabad-bound train, which left Howrah at 11.45 am. The train left for its destination after necessary mechanical checks, the official said.

The distance between Howrah and Santragachi is about 9 km..

