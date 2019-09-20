Guj CM approves Rs 216 cr plan for 53 lakes in 2 districts

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday approved a Rs 216 crore plan to fill up 53 lakes in 38 villages of tribal-dominated Panchmahal and Mahisagar districts through a network of pipelines and lift irrigation technique. The project would benefit around 45,000 people, including over 11,000 farmers, and help irrigate over 10,000 hectares of land, a government release stated.

Under this project, 53 water bodies in Panchmahal and adjoining Mahisagar districts will be connected with a network of pipelines, having a commutative length of 86.5 kilometres, and six pumping stations, said the release. Irrigation is a problem in these villages due to geographical conditions, and financial constraints as farmers cannot afford to install pumps to lift water, it said.

Notably, bypolls to Morva Hadaf Assembly seat of Panchmahal and Lunawada Assembly segment of Mahisagar are due, though dates have not been announced..

