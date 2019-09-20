Woman held for impersonating as sub-inspector

A woman has been arrested here for allegedly impersonating as a sub-inspector, police said. Prabhjot Kaur, a native of Bilaspur town of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, was staying at the Harsaon police lines posing herself as a newly-posted sub-inspector, an officer said.

Kaur told other police personnel that she had been posted at the Vijay Nagar police station here from the Moradabad police training school, Deputy Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar said. During her three-day stay at the police barrack, other constables noticed her suspicious activities and informed the reserve inspector -- the incharge of police lines. The officer then quizzed the woman, following which the impersonation incident came to light, the DSP said.

Kaur and her male accomplice have been arrested. An FIR has been lodged under sections 420 (cheating) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, Kumar said, adding that an investigation was on. PTI CORR HMB

