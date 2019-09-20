Coast Guard apprehends Myanmarese vessel near Car Nicobar

The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a Myanmarese vessel near Car Nicobar islands, the maritime security agency said on Friday. The vessel, which was held along with six crew members on Thursday, is being escorted to Port Blair and will be handed over to the police for investigation, the Coast Guard said.

