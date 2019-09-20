UP: Woman thrashed over suspicion of child-lifting in Bijnaur, 15 arrested

A woman was allegedly thrashed by an angry mob in Garhmalpur area of Bijnaur over suspicion of child, police said on Friday. "The woman was taking her child to ger a black magic ritual performed in Garhmalpur area when the locals saw them and suspected that the woman was a child-lifter and thrashed her," circle officer (CO) Mahesh Kumar said.

The police said that the mob even misbehaved with the officers when they reached the spot to rescue the woman. "We have registered cross FIRs in the matter and arrested 15 people so far. Further investigation in the matter is underway," Kumar added.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. (ANI)

