NIA conducts raid in Tirunelveli to probe TN-Kerala ISIS module

A five-member National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from Kochi conducted a raid here as a follow up to probe the Tamil Nadu-Kerala ISIS module.

A person identified as Divan Mujibur was questioned in connection with the case. Mujibur allegedly belongs to Ansarullah group and had attempted to set up the terror outfit in Tamil Nadu. According to NIA, Ansarullah group is supported by ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

The Ansarulla case was registered on July 9 against 16 accused persons from Tamil Nadu besides their associates under sections 120B, 121A and 122 of IPC and sections 17, 18, 18-B, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act. (ANI)

