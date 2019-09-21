IRCTC launches special train for tourists in Rajasthan during Karva Chauth

The IRCTC has launched a deluxe train that will cover various destinations in Rajasthan during the Karva Chauth festival. The first departure of the Majestic Rajasthan train is on October 14 and will run till October 18, the Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said in a statement.

This special train will depart from the Safdarjung station in Delhi. Historical sites in Rajasthan like Jaisalmer Fort, Patwon ki Haveli, Gadisar Lake, Mehrangarh Fort, Jaswant Thada, Amber Fort and City Palace will be part of the tour, according to the statement. "The couples can celebrate Karva Chauth on sand dunes in Jaisalmer followed by a cultural show on October 17," the statement from the railway subsidiary said. Karva Chauth falls on October 17.

"It could be a gift to one's better half for an experience of a lifetime on board IRCTC's Majestic Tourist Train which takes to the popular tourist attractions in Rajasthan along with Taj Mahal in Agra," it said. The IRCTC will provide a package and a 50 per cent companion free offer -- Rs 1,02,960 per couple in AC first tier and RS 90,090 per couple in AC 2 Tier.

The IRCTC will provide services in different languages, entrance fee of monuments/locations as per itinerary and also travel insurance up to Rs 10 lakh. PTI ASG HMB

