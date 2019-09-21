NMCG organises clean Ganga exercise at Delhi's Kalindi Kunj Ghat

As part of the Namami Gange program, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on Saturday organised a cleaning exercise at Kalindi Kunj ghat in New Delhi. To preserve the holy river, the NMCG has been regularly conducting cleaning exercise for Ganga and its tributaries. The government's endeavour is to connect more people with its flagship project of Namami Gange.NMCG Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra told ANI about the efforts undertaken by the authority to connect maximum people with the program. He said that members of NMCG often come to Kalindi Kunj to clean the Ghat.

Mishra is of the view that it is important for people to come together in order to keep rivers and cities clean. Following Namami's Gange's initiative, many other NGOs have also started working for the cause. He asserted that NMCG is trying to associate with schools and Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the societies with the cleaning drive. It had started from Kalindi Kunj ghat last year and gradually expanded to other ghats too.

"As India is set to bid final goodbye to single-use plastics on 2nd October, the NMCG also plans to carry out extensive river cleaning drive in New Delhi on the same day to create mass awareness about Namami Gange project among the residents of New Delhi and around," he said. During the drive, the participants will clean Yamuna Ghats in the national capital.

"On 2nd October, NMCG and the Jal Shakti Ministry will try to bring all the organizations together for our cleaning drive. Meanwhile, NMCG will also try to establish connections with the residents of Delhi so that everyone would come together at Yamuna ghats for our massive cleaning drive," said Mishra. Cleaning tributaries of Ganga is crucial for complete washout of pollutants from river Ganga. A massive cleaning drive is being carried out by the Indian government under Namami Gange program to reinstate River Ganga's cleanliness and purity.

India's holy river Ganga traverses a course of more than 2,500 km through the plains of north and eastern India. It is joined by Ramganga, Gomti, Ghaghara, Gandak, Kosi and Mahananda from left bank and Yamuna, Tamsa, Son and Punpun from the right bank. (ANI)

Also Read: Gifts to PM Modi to be auctioned online, proceeds to go to 'Namami Gange'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)