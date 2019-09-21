Coast Guard observes international clean-up day

The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday conducted International Coastal Clean-up Day in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulum, Thrissur, Kannur and Kozhikode in Kerala. Chairperson of the Cochin Port Trust M Beena formally inaugurated the coastal Cleanup Drive in Kochi, a press release said.

"Approximately 600 volunteers from the Indian Coast Guard, coastal police, Customs, Cochin Port Trust, CISF, Municipal Corporation, NCC students, teachers and children from various schools and colleges participated in the coastal clean-up activity," the releasesaid. Commander of Coast Guard district (Kerala & Mahe) Sanatan Jena, in his address, emphasised the harmful effects of plastic.

In Thrissur, the clean-up activity was conducted on Nattika beach. Similar activities were organised at Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Coast Guard conducted the event at all coastal states and union territories of the country, under the aegis of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP). International Coastal Cleanup Day is observed on the third Saturday of September.

The day is dedicated to encourage people to rid the beaches of the garbage plaguing it. PTI RRT NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)