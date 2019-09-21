Heavy rains in parts of Delhi

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday with humidity levels rising up to 95 per cent. "The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, both a notch above normal," a Meteorological (MeT) official said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 95 and 52 per cent. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 23 mm rainfall while the areas under the Palam observatory received 32.6 mm rainfall.

The rainfall received by Ridge area, Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar observatories was 56.8 mm, 21.2 mm and 20 mm, respectively. The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky for Sunday morning with possibility of light rains towards noon.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 35 and 24 degrees Celsius," the official said.

